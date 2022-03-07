CryptoHero Recognized as a 2022 Top Performer in Crypto Trading Bot by SourceForge

CryptoHero is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd, the company behind CryptoHero (www.cryptohero.ai), today announced that it has been awarded a Winter 2022 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.



To win the Winter 2022 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that CryptoHero delivers to customers.



“The entire CryptoHero team is excited to accept the SourceForge Winter 2022 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we’re happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We’re honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge.”, said Christopher Low, CEO of Novum Global Ventures.



CryptoHero is a Software-as-a-Service that automates trades through intelligent crypto trading bots. Launched in early 2021, CryptoHero has grown rapidly in the last one year.

About Novum Global Ventures

Novum Global Ventures is a leading investment and technology company involved in innovative blockchain technologies. Its focus is in financial software, Defi and Gamefi. Novum is headquartered in Singapore with offices throughout Southeast Asia.



About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

Christopher Low Director Novum Global Ventures Pte Ltd +65-80282938 admin -at- cryptohero.ai