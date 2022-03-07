500KG/Day Containerized Hydrogen Refueling Station Supports Carbon Neutral & Carbon Zero

STOUGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen as a clean, environmentally friendly, and sustainable renewable energy, at present, has become the focus of global energy R&D. It is being widely used in industrial manufacturing, chemical engineering, and some emerging industries, such as fuel cells, transportation, and carbon-free utility power. Countries around the world are also vigorously developing hydrogen facilities and constructions due to carbon-neutral target

Angstrom Group has successfully developed and produced a 500KG/day containerized hydrogen refueling station in order to meet the hydrogen energy era. The whole system includes a 40ft container (integrated manifold, compressor, dispenser, and safety & controls), a hydrogen ground storage (200KG@43.8MPa), a chiller (for the compressor), and a low temp chiller for hydrogen cooling. The refueling pressure is 35MPa, with TK16 and TK25 dual nozzle. The significance of Angstrom containerized hydrogen refueling station is that it successfully solved the dilemma of the traditional station: containerized design occupies a smaller footprint, saving land resource and initial investing cost; modular design and pre-installation, saving installation and transportation cost; intelligent control with high integration, saving operation and maintenance cost. Moreover, the system adopts unique patented water electrolysis technology, ensures lower energy consumption, higher purity, and larger capacity making it possible to work under harsh and unstable conditions.

Due to the cost and technology barriers, hydrogen is still a long way from being developed on a large scale for commercial use. But we believe that with the joint efforts of all mankind, the glorious era of it will come finally.

