Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,526 in the last 365 days.

SqlDBM to Host Hands-On Lab Session at WWDVC Demonstrating their Cloud Based Database Modeling Tool

SqlDBM Logo

SqlDBM Interface

SqlDBM Interface

Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions

Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions

Stoweflake Resort and Spa

Stoweflake Resort and Spa

Attendees at a Session

Attendees at a Session

SqlDBM: The world's premiere online database modeling tool will host a hands-on lab at the 2022 World Wide Data Vault Consortium in May

Data environments across platforms have become increasingly complex, so must the tools and methodology which deal with these environments. Data Vault leads the way & we are happy to be a part of that”
— Ajay Singh, Head of Product Management at SqlDBM

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SqlDBM, a cloud-native database modeling tool, will participate again this year in the World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) as a Platinum Partner. WWDVC is the premiere Data Vault conference for Business Intelligence and Analytics professionals to learn about Data Vault, network, share stories, solve problems, see emerging trends, and get hands-on with leading vendors.

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to lay out or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM will host a hands-on lab:"Data Modeling in the Cloud" to demonstrate how its features empower data driven teams through clarity and efficiency in visualizing, collaborating, developing, and managing their DB/DW assets in a centralized modeling platform.

Participants will see how SqlDBM integrates with the Data Vault methodology and how it can empower various business entities across the organization, including development, governance, and project management. Anyone looking to familiarize themselves with SqlDBM’s current features and get a sneak peek at what’s coming next in the product roadmap is encouraged to attend.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, WWDVC will be a hybrid (both virtual and in-person) event this year, spanning multiple days in May 2022. To read more about the conference and get to know the presenters and vendors who will take part, please refer to the event webpage. Those looking to register to attend the event can use coupon code SQLDBM22 to receive 20% off admission.

https://wwdvc.com/#tile_registration

Serge Gershkovich
SqlDBM
+1 913-888-4445
email us here

You just read:

SqlDBM to Host Hands-On Lab Session at WWDVC Demonstrating their Cloud Based Database Modeling Tool

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.