SqlDBM to Host Hands-On Lab Session at WWDVC Demonstrating their Cloud Based Database Modeling Tool

SqlDBM: The world's premiere online database modeling tool will host a hands-on lab at the 2022 World Wide Data Vault Consortium in May

Data environments across platforms have become increasingly complex, so must the tools and methodology which deal with these environments. Data Vault leads the way & we are happy to be a part of that” — Ajay Singh, Head of Product Management at SqlDBM

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SqlDBM, a cloud-native database modeling tool, will participate again this year in the World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) as a Platinum Partner. WWDVC is the premiere Data Vault conference for Business Intelligence and Analytics professionals to learn about Data Vault, network, share stories, solve problems, see emerging trends, and get hands-on with leading vendors.

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to lay out or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM will host a hands-on lab:"Data Modeling in the Cloud" to demonstrate how its features empower data driven teams through clarity and efficiency in visualizing, collaborating, developing, and managing their DB/DW assets in a centralized modeling platform.

Participants will see how SqlDBM integrates with the Data Vault methodology and how it can empower various business entities across the organization, including development, governance, and project management. Anyone looking to familiarize themselves with SqlDBM’s current features and get a sneak peek at what’s coming next in the product roadmap is encouraged to attend.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, WWDVC will be a hybrid (both virtual and in-person) event this year, spanning multiple days in May 2022. To read more about the conference and get to know the presenters and vendors who will take part, please refer to the event webpage. Those looking to register to attend the event can use coupon code SQLDBM22 to receive 20% off admission.

