Media Development Roadmap in Yemen

This initiative was supported by the Multi-Donor Programme for Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists (MDP).

About the Multi-Donor Programme for Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists (MDP)

The MDP serves to further strengthen UNESCO’s work at a global, regional, and national levels, by channeling funds towards emerging priorities and the most pressing needs to achieve its mandate on freedom of expression. It enables UNESCO’s Communication and Information Sector to address complex issues through the design and implementation of holistic medium and long-term interventions at national, regional and global levels. The clear advantage of this mechanism is that it allows UNESCO and its partners to achieve greater impact and sustainability, whilst reducing fragmentation of activities in the same field.

Protect journalists and freedom of expression, visit:

en.unesco.org/themes/fostering-freedom-expression/mdp