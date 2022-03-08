Konstant Infosolutions Named as Best Mobile App Development Company by C2Creview
Konstant Infosolutions has broken into C2Creview's top 10 global markets as the number of premium mobile app development companies rises!UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konstant has entered C2Creview’s top 10 global markets as queries from clients in the country surge. We received a great response from the Indian Market in the initial 19 years of operation and recognized the market potential to be huge in the country, which continues creating ripples across borders.
With over 78+ new applications in iOS and Android being created in our Indian Labs every year, Konstant has entered C2CReview's "Top 10 Global Markets" segment in Mobile App Development. "We aim to reach a count of a million applications globally", says Mr. Vipin Jain, Chief Executive Officer at Konstant infosolutions. We have a helicopter view of all niceties in mobile/web app development, cropping technological advances, emerging technologies, frontend services, backend services, accessing data through APIs, testing the Native Application, Hybrid Application, and Web-Based Application.
The popularity of Mobile Applications isn't just growing among Indian - startups, but global enterprises too are turning to the medium due to many lucrative options compared to other counterparts; lower cost of development, faster time to market, enticing UI style features, device-specific features in native, blending dousing experience without compromising anonymity, long-form apps that are nuanced, detailed and immersive.
About C2Review
They are an independent review, a research firm that lists top performers in mobile app development, software development, web development, e-commerce development, Blockchain App Development, Digital Marketing, Web Designing UI/UX, Big Data and BI, artificial intelligence, testing services, cloud computing services, business services, translation services, IT Services, BPO Services, Admin Services, Writing Services, Law Firms, Engineering Services, Animation and Multimedia, Implementation Services, DevOps, Bot development, Advertising, Web Hosting, Supply Chain and Logistics, Game Development, Android, Blackberry, Hybrid CRM AND Sales Enablement, Boutique App Development, Art Entertainment and Music, Advertising and Marketing, Automotive, Banking, Business Services.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Our team works round the clock to meet clients' expectations and deliver superior results. We grasp the intricacies of each business sector and combine them with our years of experience.
