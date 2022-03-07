Upgaming Will be attending ICE London 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading iGaming solutions and sportsbook provider Upgaming is glad to announce that it will be exhibiting its products and services at ICE London 2022.
After a temporary suspension ICE conference is back in the game and will take place at ExCel London exhibition center from 12 till 14 April 2022. Upgaming is ready to attend the exhibition and expose its ultra-fast sportsbook, innovative, cutting-edge iGaming platform, online gaming solutions, and updated mini-games.
Their customers and associates can explore Leading iGaming solutions, check out Upgaming's sportsbook, which offers over 82 000 live events and 4 500 Markets, Online casinos with over 100 top providers, and 12 000 Casino games, renewed dazzling mini-games, and much more.
Furthermore, the ICE exhibition provides an excellent opportunity to meet existing clients and partners, forge relationships with new allies and discuss the future trends of the iGaming market. Upgaming is ready to facilitate and play its role in the growth of the iGaming business and improve internal communication networks.
The festival is the first big iGaming event taking place in 2022. Upgaming will also be present at Sigma Europe 2022 and iGB 2022 in Amsterdam. Such exhibitions in the previous year have brought a lot of momentum and progress for the international gaming community. Likewise, ICE London is a very promising opportunity that can encourage the closeness of gaming companies, sharpen the communications and exchange of ideas between them.
Meet Upgaming at stand N2-225
ICE London 2022
April 12 - 14
Goga Bibiluri
Meet Upgaming at stand N2-225
Upgaming
+41 815510000
