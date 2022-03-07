Aerosol Container Market Size Was Estimated at USD 13.17 bn by 2027 - CAGR to Grow at 3.2%

Reports And Data

Increasing demand from personal care, home care, healthcare sector is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aerosol Container Market is projected to reach USD 13.17 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for personal care, home care or household and healthcare products are expected to fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period. Improvement in lifestyle of people in developing countries is another important factor contributing to the market’s growth.

The continuously changing regulations regarding manufacturing of the products is creating a huge problem for the manufacturers of the industry. There is requirement of extra paper work and proper timely tests in order to comply with the changing government regulations. These stringent regulations are restraining the market’s growth to a large extent. Apart from this, the presence of substitutes like saturated light carbons and dimethyl ether are posing serious challenges for the major players in the market. They are trying to focus on R&D and new product launches in order to counter this challenge.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Ardagh Group S.A., Crown Holdings Inc, Tubex Holding GmbH, Ball Corporation, Plastipak Holdings Inc, Alltub Italia S.R.L., WestRock Company, Nampak Ltd., BWAY Corporation and Exal Corporation have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aerosol Container Market on the basis of Material, Product Type, Application and region:

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Aluminum

Glass

Steel

Plastic

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Necked-in

Straight wall

Shaped

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Personal care

Home care

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-Glass aerosol containers is expected to witness significant amount of growth due to its rising usage in pharmaceutical packaging.

Increasing usage of aerosols in pressurized metered-dose inhalers designed for asthma patients is expected to play a major role for the market’s penetration in the healthcare sector.

-The growth of personal care industry in countries like China, Japan and India is playing a crucial role for the market’s development in the Asia Pacific region.

-In June 2018, Ball Corporation along with Platinum Equity announced the formation of a joint venture in order to establish Ball Metal Pack. This new company was formed in order to produce steel containers for aerosol products.

-There have been a number of M&A in the industry like Ball Corporation acquiring Rexam PLC in 2016, In 2018 Crown Holdings Inc acquiring Signode International Group Holdings Ltd in 2018 and WestRock Company acquiring Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corporation.

