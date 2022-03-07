Global Fantasy Sports Market Worth USD 22780 million 2022-2028 Analysis by Growth, Sales, Regions, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players

FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, ESPN, NFL Fantasy, Sportech

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy Sports Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Fantasy Sports market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Fantasy sport is a type of online game where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players' players in actual games. This performance is converted into points that are compiled and totaled according to a roster selected by each fantasy team's manager. These point systems can be simple enough to be manually calculated by a "league commissioner" who coordinates and manages the overall league, or points can be compiled and calculated using computers tracking actual results of the professional sport. In fantasy sports, team owners draft, trade and cut (drop) players, analogously to real sports.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fantasy Sports market size is estimated to be worth USD 22780 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 47940 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.2% during the review period.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.



By Company

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo

ESPN

CBS

NFL Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

MyFantasyLeague

Bovada

Sportech

Fantrax

StarsDraft

Fantasy Feud

Ballr

The major players in global Fantasy Sports market include FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Fantasy Basketball is the main type, with a share about 30%. Team competition is the main application, which holds a share about 90%.

Segment by Type

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hocky

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

Segment by Application

Individual Competition

Team Competition

Fantasy Sports market reports offers key study on the market position of the Fantasy Sports manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansionsthrough the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

