Fantom Yield Closes Astonishing Pre-Seed Round

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantom Yield has concluded plans to position itself as the most secure, scalable, and effective FTM-based yield farming.

The project’s goal is to “offer users a secure platform to stake, bridge tokens over multiple chains, and earn rewards by StrongBlock Nodes-as-a-Service.”


Fantom Yield has established itself as a leader in the farming subsector with its integration with several established names in the cryptocurrency industry such as Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Optimism, Harmony, and Arbitrum. Fantom Yield closed their pre-seed round ably supported by Kucoin Labs and Alameda Research.

Fantom Yield is an upcoming multi-purpose yield farming platform, powered by Fantom Network.

Features for users include:

  • Yield     Farming

Investors can lend or stake their tokens and receive interest or transaction fees as a reward. Hence, besides holding the token, they can make passive income through token staking or lending.

  • Cross-chain     Bridge Functionality

It also offers cross-chain bridge functionality that allows users to connect send their tokens or other cryptocurrencies from one blockchain to another.

  • Creating     Nodes by Staking $FTMY

According to the team, there’s a provision for investors to create nodes by staking their $FTMY token.

  • Trading     Tokens over Various Networks

According to the team, investors can also trade their tokens over various networks to ensure that they aren’t stuck with a single network.

Tokenomics

The team explained that the total supply is 50,000,000 FTMY tokens while the initial market cap is $165,800.

• CEX and Market Maker incentives: 25%.
• Treasury: 15%.
• Partnerships: 15%.
• Team: 8%.
• Liquidity: 8%.
• Strategic round: 7%.
• Private Round B: 6%.
• Seed Round: 5%.
• Marketing: 5%.
• Advisors: 2%.
• IEO: 2%.
• Private Round A: 2%.

Fantom Yield is powered by the FTMY governance token which is used to facilitate all Decentralized Finance (DeFi) activities on the platform.

Fantom Yield is currently promoting its $FTM airdrop campaign with $50,000 at stake for participants.

Social links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FantomYield_


Media Contact:
Project: Fantom Yield
Contact Name: Andrew Fitz (CEO)
E-mail: ftmyield -at- ftmyfinance.com
Website: https://www.fantomyield.io

