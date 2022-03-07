Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook And Business Opportunities 2030

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market to Reach USD 415.6 Million in 2030

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market size is expected to reach USD 415.6 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth of HMO is owing to its functional benefits in infant formula and various other nutritional food items as well as food supplements. Major companies in HMO market are developing new methods of production, such as separating HMO from cow milk, using expensive procedures (chemically or enzymatically synthesizing), or using microorganisms because HMOs increase immunity. Extensive availability of low-cost substrates is one of the reasons why manufacturing is becoming more cost-effective. Simple sugars are converted into HMOs by microbial cell factories, which keeps the process cost-effective.

Lack of large-scale manufacturing methods, high cost of research and development, and strict federal restrictions are expected to hamper the human milk oligosaccharides market revenue growth. The most prevalent application for the product is baby food, which serves to improve newborns' health and prevent disease by giving them the nutrients. HMOs also play a vital role in the development of the individual’s brain. As there is a broad demand for HMO, many producers, such as Inbiose NV and Abbott, employ fermentation technologies, chemical and enzymatic synthesis, and other techniques to produce human milk oligosaccharides, which drive market revenue growth of HMO. However, chemical and enzymatic synthesis processes are expensive and have low raw material availability in the market, thus hampering market revenue growth.

Rise in number of middle-class families and working women is one of the key drivers of market revenue growth. New research suggests that health advantages of HMOs may be extended to people of all ages, tying in nicely with consumers' growing interest in probiotics or good bacteria that may help keep the human body healthy.

By type, neutral segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. Human milk oligosaccharides serve as prebiotics to encourage growth of good gut bacteria, as receptor analogues to inhibit pathogen binding, and as compounds that enhance postnatal brain development, among other things. The inclusion of HMO in functional foods and beverages has several advantages, including encouraging growth of beneficial microorganisms. It reduces the number of harmful germs including campylobacter, listeria, and salmonella.

Acidic HMO, in addition to neutral HMO, plays an important role as antimicrobial and antiviral agents. They protect infections in breastfed infants by blocking bacterial and viral cellular pathogens and toxins from infecting them directly by imitating cell entrance receptors. The initial ways by which HMOs may exercise their anti-infective characteristics are by imitating viral receptors to limit virus attachment to host cells or blocking virus entrance into the cell structure, as well as intracellularly by suppressing viral reproduction.

Human milk oligosaccharides market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 as many global firms develop new product lines using HMO as the main constituent in the region. One of the important reasons assisting the market to expand further in the countries in the region with numerous product releases is increasing consumer knowledge in the region regarding the health advantages of HMO in baby feeding.

Companies profiled in HMO market report include Inbiose NV, ELICITYL SA, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Glycom A/S, Abbott, ZuChem Inc., Glycosyn, Inc., Dextra Laboratories, DuPont (Nutrition & Biosciences), and FrieslandCampina.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the HMO market based on component, technology, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fucosyllactose

Sialyllactose

Lacto-N-Tetraose

Lacto-N-Neotetraose

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

HMO Production Technology

Chemo-enzymatic synthesis

Whole-cell biocatalysis

Sialyltransferases

Glycosyltransferases

Fucosyltransferases

Separation & Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Acidic

Neutral

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Functional Food & Beverages

Infant Formula

Food Supplements

Others

