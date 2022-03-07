Smart Manufacturing Market to be Worth $589.98 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Technology (Product Lifecycle Management, 3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Discrete Control Systems), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 589.98 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of technologies, including big data analytics, smart robots, and industrial IoT, in manufacturing facilities is a key factor propelling the market growth. Additionally, small and medium enterprises are increasingly integrating plant asset management, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and 3D printing solutions, accelerating the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

A shift from operational technologies to effective artificial intelligence and data analytics is expected to emerge as a major market trend.

Internet of things has gained popularity in the global manufacturing sector owing to benefits such as reduced operational costs and increased efficiency and productivity.

The integration of hardware and software is expected to be the prime focus of solution providers. Unified design architecture and cyber-physical systems are expected to witness high demand in the market.

Developed economies are supporting digitalization to reintroduce industrialization into their turf while developing countries are making investments in smart technologies to comply with international manufacturing standards and trends.

Smart Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

Governments across the globe are increasingly investing and promoting smart manufacturing initiatives. Both developed and developing economies are aggressively embracing this avenue, contributing to market growth. For instance, under the Made in China 2025 program, the government of China is reportedly investing approximately USD 3 billion. Similarly, the Indian government is promoting smart manufacturing with the SAMARTH - Udyog Bharat 4.0 initiative to transform the manufacturing sector.

Automotive and aerospace and defence are the leading revenue-generating end-use verticals while oil and gas and industrial equipment are anticipated to scale up the digitization efforts rapidly. The advent of 3D printing, modeling, and simulation in the manufacturing process has significantly propelled the market growth. Furthermore, the market participants are entering into strategic partnerships to offer improved end products. For instance, General Motors (GM), an automobile manufacturer, partnered with Autodesk Inc. to manufacture lighter vehicle parts using 3D printing technology.

Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing market based on component, technology, end use, and region:

Smart Manufacturing Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Smart Manufacturing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Machine Execution Systems

Programmable Logic Controller

Enterprise Resource Planning

SCADA

Discrete Control Systems

Human Machine Interface

Machine Vision

3D Printing

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Asset Management

Smart Manufacturing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Others

Smart Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA

List of Key Players of the Smart Manufacturing Market

Siemens

General Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric

Fanuc

