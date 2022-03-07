Fog Computing Market Trends, Industry Share, Size, Growth 2022, Report by 2027

Fog Computing Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Fog Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global fog computing market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global fog computing market reached a value of US$ 151.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 322.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2022-2027. Fog computing or fog networking is a decentralized computing architecture, which deploys edge devices for storing, computing, communicating, and locating resources between cloud and data sources. It is extensively utilized in various verticals for enabling users for placing assets, produce data and applications in order to enhance operational efficiency. At present, fog computing includes various applications, such as software-defined networks, vehicle networks, smart grids, and infrastructure.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Fog Computing Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT) in various commercial and residential sectors due to the flexibility and agility of big data solutions is primarily driving the global fog computing market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of fog computing for enhancing business and service efficiency by producing revenue-generating products is another growth-inducing factor. Other than this, the escalating consciousness amongst users and consumers regarding the various data security threats, such as malware practices, hacking, and identity threats, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Global Fog Computing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• ADLINK Technology Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Cradlepoint Inc. (Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

• Dell Technologies Inc

• FogHorn Systems

• Fujitsu Limited

• General Electric

• Hitachi Vantara Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

o Gateways

o Routers and Switches

o IP Video Cameras

o Sensors

o Micro Data Center

• Software

o Fog Computing Platform

o Customized Application Software



Breakup by Deployment Models:

• Private Fog Node

• Community Fog Node

• Public Fog Node

• Hybrid Fog Node

Breakup by Application:

• Connected Vehicles

• Smart Grids

• Smart Cities

• Connected Healthcare

• Smart Manufacturing

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

