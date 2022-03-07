Bizverse World A Decentralized Metaverse SocialFi Platform.

Bizverse aims to build a virtual reality environment, a real metaverse for business activities

/EIN News/ -- North West, Singapore, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizverse World is a Metaverse world combined with a Digital Twin, making everything that people see in sci-fi movies come true. Bizverse aims to build a virtual reality environment, a real metaverse for business activities. Users can create, shop, view, connect, share, play and earn in the Bizverse World. Unlike most other Metaverse projects, Bizverse World is built based on a real-world setting that is the globe. This allows users to develop their Metaverse world using real-life data.

Bizverse City is the central city of the Bizverse World. This city is built according to the legend of Atlantis City, where the real and virtual worlds blend and are the cradle of human civilization.

Bizverse aims to help users bring their business activities to the network environment, conduct comprehensive digital transformation of business operations, and increase efficiency with maximum support of 3D technology. As technology is constantly evolving, the team at Bizverse will provide a series of support tools with many features to solve business problems.

In Bizverse, users are allowed to be creative. The system enables users to create their digital assets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT). These NFTs will then be exchanged at Marketplace or their own respective showroom in shopping centres in the Bizverse World. Some examples of the NFT that users can own are vrLand NFT, vrHomes NFT or vrMalls NFT. Using the application of NFT technology makes every transaction publicly and transparently recorded, thus helping users verify the asset ownership.

Apart from that, the team at Bizverse aims to create a Decentralized Metaverse SocialFi Platform. It aims to bring a platform for users to express personal values, empowering a person’s creativity and social influence. Users can easily earn money by posting a picture of themselves, sharing interesting information, referring friends to join or even watching ads to receive money. This monetization mechanism is predicted to be the trend that will go hand in hand with web 3.0 development so users can look forward to it.

“With the help of Bizverse, it helps to erase the boundary between the real and virtual world,” said a spokesperson for Bizverse World. “Users can make shopping purchases faster and easier. They can go to a dedicated shopping centre, search for the item, exchange and bargain with the shop owner before placing an order. All transactions can be made in any currency the store owner allows, and the goods will be delivered to the user’s home in the real world.”

About BizVerse World

Bizverse is a platform developed by leading experts and the project has long-term commitments from investors and the development team. It is one of the few crypto projects that offer business, communication and entertainment solutions. The main mission of BIZVERSE is conceptualized almost like the development of the digital society and digital economy of the world according to the comprehensive digital transformation model.

Website: https://bizverse.world/





