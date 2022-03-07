Camera Module Market Share 2022, Size, Industry Trends, Top Manufacturers, Report by 2027

Camera Module Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Camera Module Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on camera module market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global camera module market reached a value of US$ 36.60 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 63.10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2027. A camera module refers to an image sensor integrated with a lens, control electronics, an interface, low-voltage differential signaling, etc., to capture photographic and video content. It forms an integral component of sensor simulation, which validates automated driving functions and camera-based assistance. A camera module includes various other internal features, such as infrared filters and apertures, which allow for camera simulation. It is utilized to extend the functionality of the camera for data processing algorithms. Camera modules are widely used in video conferencing, security systems, real-time monitoring, and other applications as video input devices.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Camera Module Market Trends:

The escalating product demand in the consumer electronics industry for capturing images is one of the key factors driving the camera module market. In line with this, the growing usage of camera modules in smartphones, tablets, interior navigation, satellite space imaging, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness towards the associated benefits of these products over conventional charged-coupled device (CCD) sensors, including lower power consumption, faster frame rate, cost-effectiveness, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the launch of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones is propelling the demand for high-definition (HD) cameras in the military sector, which is further augmenting the global market. Additionally, numerous advancements in network speed and photographic imaging technologies are expected to fuel the camera module market over the forecasted period.

Global Camera Module Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• ams AG

• Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd

• Cowell E Holdings Inc.

• LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

• LITE-ON Technology Corporation

• OFILM Group Co. Ltd.

• Partron Co. Ltd.

• Primax Electronics Ltd.

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

• Sharp Corporation

• STMicroelectronics

• Toshiba Corporation

Breakup by Component:

• Image Sensors

o CMOS Image Sensors

o CCD Image Sensors

• Lens Modules

• Voice Coil Motors

• Others

Breakup by Focus Type:

• Fixed Focus

• Autofocus

Breakup by Interface:

• Camera Serial Interface

• Camera Parallel Interface

Breakup by Pixels:

• Up to 7 MP

• 8 to 13 MP

• Above 13 MP

Breakup by Process:

• Flip-Chip Camera Module

• Chip-On-Board Camera Module

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Security and Surveillance

• Aerospace and Defense

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

