Seed Processing Market Size To Reach USD 22.4 Billion By 2028 With Production, Sales, Process Forecast

Growing awareness among farmers regarding advantages of seed processing and treatment is driving revenue growth of the market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global seed processing market size is expected to reach USD 22.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing need for hybrid seeds, increasing population and rising food demand globally are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Seed processing involves harvesting as well as processing of seeds to achieve high-quality with minimal damage, which is required for both agriculture and consumption purposes.

Rising demand for superior quality crops coupled with increasing per capita income in developing economies, growing need for modern agricultural activities, and rising awareness among farmers regarding the benefits associated with utilization of treated seeds are some other factors expected to support revenue growth of the global seed processing market between 2021 and 2028.

Additionally, increasing trade of different types of agricultural products between developed and developing countries and regions is further creating revenue opportunities for players in the seed processing market.

Rising investments in R&D, high labor and technology costs, are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent going ahead. Implementation of stringent government regulations on crop standards and quality is also likely to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

Leading players operating in the seed processing market include:

BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Corteva (US), Nufarm (Australia), Syngenta (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Incotec (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies (US), Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd. (UK), Cimbria (Denmark), and PETKUS Technologie GmbH (Germany).

Some key findings from the report

The cereals & grains segment revenue growth rate is predicted to increase significantly in the market going ahead. Superior quality seeds with maximum germination potential are obtained easily through the use of seed processing methods.

The seed treatment segment accounted for highest revenue share in the market in 2020. Growing need for improving germination of seeds, along with enhancing agricultural productivity is augmenting demand for seed treatment, thus, fueling revenue growth of this segment.

The gravity separators segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate between 2021 and 2028. Rising need for high-quality cereals and grains in various developing countries is expected to boost adoption of seed processing machinery, including gravity separators, going ahead.

North America market accounted for highest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising need for superior quality seeds in the agriculture sector for enhancing crop yields is a key factor driving deployment of seed processing across various farms in countries in North America. Moreover, increasing investments in the development of premium-quality seeds is further fueling revenue growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global seed processing market on the basis of type, crop type, equipment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Seed treatment

Seed coating material

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Vegetables

Flowers & ornamentals

Other crop types (sugar beet, turf & ornamentals, and forages)

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Cleaners

Gravity separators

Seed treatment

Dryers

Graders

De-stoners

Other equipment (color sorter and dust equipment machines)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

