Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Industry Statistics, Trends, and Forecast

Commercial Greenhouse Market

The commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 29 Billion in 2020 and expects to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Greenhouse Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global commercial greenhouse market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 29 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. Commercial greenhouse refers to high-tech structures outfitted to produce fruits, vegetables, and flowers that require specific temperature conditions. There are two types of commercial greenhouse, namely free-standing and gutter-connected greenhouses. These structures can efficiently control various environmental factors to promote crop yield, such as humidity, temperature, ventilation, irrigation, light exposure and fertilization. In addition to this, a greenhouse is built with transparent roofs and walls to allow sunlight to pass through for photosynthesis.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growth of the commercial greenhouse market is primarily being driven by a significant rise in the global population. This has led to the widespread adoption of commercial greenhouse to provide high yield to meet the escalating food demand. Additionally, the lack of cultivable land and unpredictable climate changes are further supporting the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of rooftop farming and shifting preference toward fresh and organic food products are propelling the market growth. Continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce precision technology with environment control facilities are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Richel Group SA

• Certhon

• Argus Control System Ltd

• Logiqs

• Lumigrow

• Keder Greenhouse

• Agra Tech Inc

• Hort Americas

• Heliospectra AB

Market Breakup by Type:

• Free-standing Greenhouses

• Gutter-connected Greenhouses

Market Breakup by Material Used:

• Glass Green House

o Horticulture Glass

o Others Greenhouse Glass

• Plastic Green House

o Polyethylene

o Polycarbonate

o Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Market Breakup by Technology:

• Heating System

• Cooling System

• Others

Market Breakup by Crop:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Flowers and Ornamentals

• Nursery Crops

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

