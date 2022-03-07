Submit Release
Bloom UK celebrates 500 new members as it looks ahead to International Women’s Day

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The non-profit donated £92,000 to charity partner Women’s Aid last year and, with a significant rise in new members, plans to beat this figure in 2022

London, UK 7th March 2022: The entirely non-profit and voluntary group, Bloom UK is a professional network for women in communications and raised £92,000 for Womens’ Aid last year and, with a significant rise in new members, it hopes to raise a six-figure sum towards its life-saving work in 2022.

Bloom works to engage the industry to drive change; supporting and developing initiatives and working with leaders and allies – male or female – to address barriers. Its 500 UK members are committed to spearheading industry action, via education, inspiration and encouragement; while Women's Aid has been at the forefront of shaping and coordinating responses to domestic violence and abuse through practice for over 45 years. Bloom is also committed to future proofing women’s careers by removing the barriers to women’s equality and shining a light on the challenges women face and fighting for the equity women deserve. 2022 will also see Bloom focus on paying it forward and giving back to those who need support & guidance.

Caroline Mastoras, 2022 Bloom President, says: “At Bloom, we’re committed to empowering women to unlock their full potential. But to be truly equal, we need to break down barriers in our way. We believe that the voices of women can help to bring this about, and inspire the change we need, through real stories, shared honestly; giving us the strength, confidence, and skills to overcome the challenges we face, take action and encourage others to do the same. We are delighted to welcome new friends and allies who share our desire for a truly equal industry to stand by us.”

To bring its vision and mission to life, Bloom UK also has the largest mentoring programme in the UK communications industry.

Anna Wilk, Head of Mentoring at Bloom UK explains: “Bloom’s mentoring programme is such a great opportunity for women to feel empowered. Mentoring makes us all stronger, as we give the next generation of rising stars the skills to grow and achieve their career goals by connecting them with inspirational leaders. We hope to encourage more male mentors to come forward as allies, as we look to this year’s International Women’s Day on 8 March.”

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Break the Bias’ and Elizabeth Anyaegbuna, Head of Allyship & Co-founder of Bloom in Colour inclusion group, Bloom UK comments: “We believe that we must take every opportunity to expose and highlight bias in our everyday lives - to ensure that every woman is given equal opportunities in the communications industry, by removing barriers, shining a light on the challenges faced and fighting for equity.”


For more information:

Julia Linehan, Head of PR and Impact, Bloom UK
julia@thedigitalvoice.co.uk


About Bloom
Bloom is a professional network for Women in communications. It’s our mission to ensure that all women have equal opportunity in our industry by harnessing the power of their real voices, future-proofing women’s careers and spearheading industry change as well as paying it forward.
https://www.bloomnetwork.uk/
https://www.bloomnetwork.uk/bloomfest-2021


Julia Linehan
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here

