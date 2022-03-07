VT Markets Launches Multi-Asset Classes Trading Options

Traders can now choose from multiple asset classes that include Gold, Forex, and CFDs

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VT Markets is pleased to announce that its trade FX website and platform have expanded their asset categories to include CFDs and gold, as well as Forex. The numerous trading opportunities can be accessed in a single location and are available to traders all around the globe. VT Markets is a subsidiary of Vantage International Group Limited. Its many years of experience and expertise in the financial markets benefit traders looking for advanced technical support in the retail FX market.

The benefits of choosing VT Markets as an online broker include accuracy in transactions and ultra-fast order execution. The platform and website are easy to use, and their award-winning customer service team is available 24/5 to answer questions and solve any problems customers may encounter. As up-to-date knowledge about market movements and trends is the basis for successful trading, various trading tools help clients trade wisely and in accordance with their strategies.

Traders have increasingly used online platforms to make trading decisions in real-time. Another advantage of being a VT Market’s client is that its online platform includes Trading Central ProTraders Tools, a collection of programs that offer actionable investment support with 24-hour multi-asset coverage, technical and fundamental analysis, as well as back-tested trading strategies.

VT Markets also collaborates with several liquidity partners to ensure that clients obtain the best product quotes in the market. When knowledge is coupled with solid tools and platforms, strategies can be effective and result in successful trading outcomes.

About the Company:

VT Markets LLC is a global and multi-asset broker, with offices worldwide and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

They have over ten years of experience in global financial markets and were proudly awarded as Best Customer Service in 2021 and Most Innovative Forex Broker in 2019. They aim to make Forex transactions as smooth as possible for anyone who wishes to start trading.

