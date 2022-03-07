Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Market Demand Increases With Growing Geriatric Population

Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for pharmaceutical products due to the increase in the chronic diseases and geriatric population contributed to the growth of the global contract development manufacturing organizations market. Rising chronic diseases and geriatric population has enabled pharmaceutical companies to manufacture biologics and biosimilars quickly, and most pharmaceutical firms have contracted contract production and manufacturing organizations operating on a contractual basis to handle and coordinate the company's tasks, operations and tests. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of chronic diseases rose by 57% in 2020 and by 2050 the world's population of 60 years and older is projected to rise to 2 billion. Therefore, the growing demand for pharmaceutical products is projected to drive the contract development manufacturing organizations industry growth.

The global contract development manufacturing organizations market size is expected to grow from $176.19 billion in 2021 to $195.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The CDMO market is expected to reach $297.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11%.

The introduction of custom solutions is a key trend gaining the popularity in the contract development manufacturing organizations market. Contract development manufacturing companies focused on the implementation of custom technologies to address the unique needs of individual research applications. For instance, in April 2019, Lonza Group AG, a Switzerland based chemicals and biotechnology company launched CellBio Services, a robust range of specific, tailored solutions built to address the particular requirements of individual research applications. With Lonza's CellBio Services, pharmaceutical and CMO researchers can benefit from a wide range of services such as cell isolation, transfection services, media processing, 3D cell-culture services, cell characterization, cell-line advancement and banking.

Major players covered in the global contract development manufacturing organizations industry are Recipharm AB., Patheon Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International, Catalent Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding, Almac Group, Vetter and Covance Inc.

TBRC’s global contract development manufacturing organizations market analysis report is segmented by service into CMO, CRO, by product into small molecules, biologics, by end-user into big pharma, small and mid-size pharma, generic pharmaceutical companies, others.

Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – By Service (CMO, CRO), By Product (Small Molecules, Biologics), By End User (Big Pharma, Small and Mid-size Pharma, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a contract development manufacturing organizations market overview, contract development manufacturing organizations market forecast, contract development manufacturing organizations market size and contract development manufacturing organizations market growth for the whole market, contract development manufacturing organizations market segments, contract development manufacturing organizations market geographies, contract development manufacturing organizations market trends, contract development manufacturing organizations market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

