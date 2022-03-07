How Are Computer Hardware Industry Players Reinventing With The Decreasing Usage Of Laptop Computers?

Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer hardware industry trends include many technology companies introducing tablets to replace laptop computers. Portability, ability to connect to 3G and 4G networks, and the light weight of these devices are the major reasons for individuals increasingly opting for tablets. According to a Nielsen study less than one-third of tablet owners surveyed indicated that their desktop usage will be limited or not at all. This decreasing usage of desktop computers is encouraging computer hardware manufacturers to design and produce tablet computers.

The computer hardware market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies use information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. These technologies are enabled through IoT technology. IoT is a convergence of computing devices, mechanical and digital objects. This system facilitates the transfer of data over a network without human interaction and minimal human to computer interaction. Smart cities use computers and related hardware, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market. APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. in 2021, announced an additional €500 million ($585 million) to ‘’Smart City Infrastructure Fund’’, for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.

The global computer hardware market size is expected to grow from $1.13 trillion in 2021 to $1.22 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global computer hardware market share is expected to reach $1.57 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

North America was the largest region in the computer hardware market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region of the computer hardware market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computer hardware market. The regions covered in the computer market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global computer hardware industry are Dell Technologies Inc, HP, Apple, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Quanta Computer, Pegatron Corp, Intel Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry, and Inventec Corp.

TBRC’s global computer hardware industry growth analysis report is segmented by type into computer peripheral equipment, computer storage devices and servers, computers, by end-user into household, commercial, by distribution channel into online, offline.



Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Computer Peripheral Equipment, Computer Storage Devices And Servers, Computers), By End-User (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a computer hardware market overview, computer hardware market forecast, computer hardware market size and computer hardware market growth for the whole market, computer hardware market segments, geographies, computer hardware market trends, computer hardware market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

