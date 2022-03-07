Dredging Equipments Market: China is the Epicenter of World with a Total Market Share of 86% - Fact.MR Study
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dredging Equipments market.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dredging Equipments. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.
The global Dredging Equipments market is estimated at USD 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.
Market size value in 2021A - USD 15.2 Billion
Market value estimated in 2022E - USD 15.7 Billion
Market forecast value in 2032F - USD 21.4 Billion
Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) - CAGR 3.3%
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Dredging Equipments, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Dredging Equipments Market.
Market Segments Covered in Dredging Equipments:
By Application
Trade Activity
Trade Maintenance
Energy Infrastructure
Urban Development
Coastal Protection
Leisure
By Customer
Government
O&G Companies
Mining Companies
Renewables
Others
Key Takeaways from Dredging Equipments Market Report
- The application of Dredging Equipments in trade maintenance is expected to fuel sales, with its share projected to be around 30% in 2031.
- The government sector will maintain its lead as a dominating customer for Dredging Equipments, holding a share of over 40% by the end of the forecast period.
- China is expected to emerge as a lucrative destination for Dredging Equipments, and will be the epicenter of the East Asia region. On the whole, Asia - Pacific is expected to hold close to 50% of the global market share in 2031.
- The United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan will also be lucrative regional markets with high demand for Dredging Equipments.
- After initial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Dredging Equipments is picking pace across the world, and the market is set to progress at a steady CAGR of over 3% through 2031.
“With gradual rise in trade, trade maintenance, and other activities from the latter half of 2020, and increase in requirements from the oil & gas industry, the value of the global Dredging Equipments market is set to increase steadily over the coming years. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global oil demand is predicted to rise by a total of 5.7 mb/d, with China and India accounting for around half of this growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape
According to the Dredging Equipments industry analysis, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V, China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, Van Oord NV, Dredging Equipments Environmental and Marine Engineering NV (DEME) Group, Jan De Nul N.V., Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, National Marine Dredging Equipments Co, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd and Toa Corporation are identified as key players providing Dredging Equipments.
The aforementioned players have robust network of customer around the globe. The front runners in the market are tech giants with deep pockets which allows them to participate greatly in development.
Moreover, these companies also deal with diversified services which are custom-made as per individual customer. The growth strategies implemented by prominent players are contracts & agreements, new product developments and collaborations to resist their market position.
Some of the key developments in the market are:
- In 2020, Dredging Equipments Environmental and Marine Engineering NV (DEME) Group has signed a major Dredging Equipments and land reclamation contract for Abu Qir port in Egypt.
- In 2020, Jan De Nul Group had partnership with Dogger Bank Wind Farm to transport and install offshore wind.
- In 2020, Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd announced to acquire the Singapore based company named as M&E Pte Ltd.
- In 2020, TOA Corporation has signed a contract with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) for land development at Japanese Economic Zone.
- Similarly, recent developments by top providers of Dredging Equipments have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the detailed report.
Key Question answered in the survey of Dredging Equipments market report:
- What is the Market Scenario for Dredging Equipments in 2022?
The market is expected to reach USD 15.7 Billion in 2022.
- What is the Growth Rate for Dredging Equipments Market?
The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of over 3.3% during 2022 – 2032.
- What will be the Valuation of Government as Customer in 2032?
The government is likely to reach at a valuation of USD 9 Billion by the end of 2032.
- What is the CAGR of Renewables as Customer in the Forecast Period?
The renewables as customer is likely to have a growth rate of 4.0% over the period of 2022-2032.
- What is the market share of Trade Activity and Trade Maintenance in 2020?
The trade activity and trade maintenance holds a market share of 23% and 31% in 2020.
More Valuable Insights on Dredging Equipments Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Dredging Equipments, Sales and Demand of Dredging Equipments, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
