Crowd Analytics Industry Statistics 2030: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

The global crowd analytics industry is segmented based on solution, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and geography.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for efficient crowd distribution planning in smart cities, upsurge in the number of airlines and train passengers, rising concerns of security and surveillance, and growth in IoT adoption across several industry verticals are the major drivers of the global crowd analytics market. However, the lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions and increase in ICT spending across developed nations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, global crowd analytics market was pegged at $404 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1.53 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 24.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2186

The global crowd analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment model, application, end user, and geography. Based on the solution, the market is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion’s share in 2016, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is the most lucrative segment and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.6% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into safety & security, crowd flow management, mobility & tracking, and others. The mobility & tracking segment held the largest share in 2016, garnering nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the other segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% through 2022.

The global crowd analytics market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2016, contributing more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2186

The market report includes an extensive analysis of the major market players such as AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited, Geodan Next, Mira, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations AG, Spigit, Inc., Walkbase, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Industry share in 2019.

• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2019.

• Depending on type, the stand-alone segment accounted for the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Industry share in 2019.

The key players profiled in the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Industry industry are Act-3D, Autodesk, Inc Altair Engineering, Inc., Cebas Visual Technology Inc., Corel Corporation, Dassault Systemes, Embodee, Luxion Inc., Next Limit Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, OTOY Inc., Robert McNeel & Associates, SAP SE, Siemens AG and Webmax Technologies. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Industry industry.

Other Trending Reports -

1. Green Data Center Market

2. Japan Big Data Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.