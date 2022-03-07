NHPCO Presents Hospice Volunteer Awards at National Conference
Volunteers are the Foundation of Hospice Awards Celebrate Outstanding Volunteers
Volunteers are an integral part of every hospice organization, and these selfless people truly represent the best of what we can be.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) will present its annual Volunteers are the Foundation of Hospice Awards during the 2022 Leadership and Advocacy Conference hosted at the Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center (March 7 – 9).
These awards, presented at the conference keynotes sessions, recognize hospice volunteers who best reflect the universal concept of volunteerism in its truest sense—serving as an inspiration to others. The honorees have made significant contributions to hospice programs in the areas of care delivery, organizational support, and teamwork and have stepped up to meet challenges that have been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Volunteers are an integral part of every hospice organization, and these selfless people truly represent the best of what we can be. That’s why we celebrate the volunteers who demonstrate remarkable service, compassion, and commitment in service of hospices in their communities. Their gift of caring has a profound impact on patients, families, and the communities they serve, and we cannot thank them enough for the support they provide,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach.
The 2022 recipients of NHPCO’s Volunteers are the Foundation of Hospice Awards are:
Patient and Family Service Award:
Henry "Hank" Newman
The Elizabeth Hospice, Escondido, CA
Specialized Volunteer Service Award:
Jane E. Lewis
Montgomery Hospice & Prince George’s County Hospice, Rockville, MD
Organizational Support Award:
Daniel Poel
Harbor Hospice, Muskegon, MI
Young Leader Award:
Erin Tilly
Suncoast Hospice/Empath Health, Clearwater, FL
We Honor Veterans Volunteer Service Award:
Tom Howard
Hospice of Marion County, Ocala, FL
“Hospice volunteers play an indispensable role in enabling hospice and palliative care organizations to offer the highest-quality care and support possible for the people they serve. By sharing their time, energy, and expertise, volunteers bring compassion and caring to the lives of those in need,” added Banach.
These volunteer awards were created and are administered by NHPCO's MyNHPCO Professional Community, a section of the organization’s membership that promotes the contributions and skills of the different professional disciplines that make up the hospice interdisciplinary team, including volunteer management. The awards are presented as part of the Leadership and Advocacy Conference, the premier conference for leaders and aspiring leaders working to advance the field of hospice and palliative care.
Learn more about hospice and palliative care at NHPCO’s CaringInfo.org website.
This year’s Leadership and Advocacy Conference includes curated content that is available on-demand through May 31, 2022. Registration for on-demand access is available at www.nhpco.org/lac2022.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families.
