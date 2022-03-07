RAM Announces New Flights for Moroccans in Ukraine

MOROCCO, March 7 - Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) on Saturday announced new special flights for Moroccans established in Ukraine.

"Royal Air Maroc scheduled new special flights on March 7th and 8th, 2022 from Budapest to Casablanca for Moroccans established in Ukraine at the same fixed rate of 750 MAD taxes included," the company pointed out on Twitter.

Tickets are available for sale on the company's website (www.royalairmaroc.com).

MAP 05 March 2022