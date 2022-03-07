Morocco Records 60 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, March 7 - Morocco recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 453 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,756,505 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,211,308 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,831,352 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,161,646 while recoveries increase to 1,143,345, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.4%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (21), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (14), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (7), Fez-Meknes (3), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (3), the Oriental (3), Marrakech-Safi (3), Souss-Massa (3), Guelmim-Oued Noun (1), Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab (1) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 16,017 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 2 new deaths reported in the regions of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of active cases has dropped to 2,284 including 124 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 06 March 2022