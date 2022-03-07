Intralogistics Automation Market: Automated Guided Vehicles to Shape the Future of Market Growth - Fact.MR Study
The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Intralogistics Automation. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Intralogistics Automation Market across various industries and regions.
The global Intralogistics Automation market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2030. The market burgeoned at a spritely rate of 14.3% over the last 5 years owing to transcendent demand for increased productivity & efficiency across industries, globally. Moreover, commencement of industry 4.0 has comprehensively compelled industry verticals to go digital with their supply chain networks.
Demand for Intralogistics Automation is projected to increase markedly with cutting-edge technologies such as IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) and 5G adoption by manufacturing industries in order to boost productivity, thereby improving the use of technology, labor, and equipment harmoniously. Furthermore, smart supply chain use of technology is on the rise. Companies are investing heavily in warehouse management software to craft a shrewd supply chain. These software ensure on-time delivery capability, thereby providing a competitive edge to companies.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Intralogistics Automation market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Intralogistics Automation
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Intralogistics Automation, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Intralogistics Automation Market.
Key Market Segments Covered
Component
Hardware
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
Unit-Load
Fixed-aisle Cranes
Moveable-aisle Cranes
Mini-Load
AS/RS Cranes
AS/RS Shuttles
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
Conveyor Systems
Horizontal Carousels
Vertical Carousels
Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs)
Sorting Systems
Industrial Robots
Others
Software
Services
By End Use
Logistics
Food & Beverages
Retail & e-Commerce
Airports
Automotive
Chemicals
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global Intralogistics Automation market is anticipated to add 4.2X value to its market by 2030.
- The hardware segment is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.
- Automated guided vehicles are projected to evince sprightly growth of 15.3% CAGR, while industrial robots are projected to add 4.8X value over the forecast period.
- East Asia is set to unshackle its manufacturing prowess with a superlative growth of around 29% CAGR, owing to widespread implementation of intralogistic solutions to boost competitiveness in manufacturing clusters.
- By industry vertical, the retail & e-Commerce industry is poised to impart courteous opportunity for the Intralogistics Automation market by virtue of increasing use of e-Commerce platforms by consumers, and with providers digitizing supply chains to ensure the timely delivery of products to customers.
“Earmarked acquisitions and mergers are prime bellwethers of growth in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Targeted Acquisitions and Mergers by Key Players
- Key players such as Toyota Industries Corporation and Kion Group are hinging their importance on enhancing connectivity, with a wide market outreach through targeted acquisitions to capture substantial market presence.
- For instance, in 2019, Toyota Industries and Tompkins Robotics, a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), signed a strategic partnership with Bastian Solutions. Bastian Solutions is a company that was acquired by Toyota Industries Corporation
- Similarly, Kion Group, in 2020, acquired U.K.-based software company Digital Applications International Limited (DAI), which has expertise in logistics automation solutions, for its subsidiary Dematic. This move is considered to fuel the group’s growth, considering the significance of automation and the shrewdness of DAI.
Key Question answered in the survey of Intralogistics Automation market report:
- How will the Intralogistics Automation market fare until 2030?
Fact.MR projects the market to register a CAGR worth 15.5% across the 2020-2030 assessment period. High demand for integrated solutions of hardware as well as software is boosting overall market growth.
- Which is the most prominent Intralogistics Automation growth engine?
As per Fact.MR’s projections, China is expected to pivot the expansion of the market, attributed to the already established manufacturing cluster in the country.
- What technological breakthrough dominates the market?
In recent years, adoption of AI compatible and block chain technology in Intralogistics Automation has been a crucial breakthrough in the market. Artificial intelligence aids Intralogistics Automation processes to operate automatically, thus reducing human error
- Who are the prevalent Intralogistics Automation providers?
Prominent players operating in the global Intralogistics Automation landscape include Daifuku Co. Ltd., Interroll, Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Korber AG, Krones AG, KUKA Group, Material Handling Systems, Murata Machinery Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporatio
More Valuable Insights on Intralogistics Automation Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Intralogistics Automation, Sales and Demand of Intralogistics Automation, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
