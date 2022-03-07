Golf Apparel Market Growth USD 6550.9 million by 2022-2028 | Size and Share Insights, Demand and Development Plans, Opportunity and Trends

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golf Apparel Market 2022 research report gives experts analysis on the global current market size estimate, market scenario, structure, products, top industry players, segmentation by types, applications. Golf Apparel market report covers the dynamics that have a strong impact on the Golf Apparel market and can also impact its upcoming development. Growth inducing dynamics, market restraints and recent growths have also been analysed in the report in order to deliver profound data about the industry.

Golf apparel includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Golf Apparel market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4540.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6550.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period

Market Segmentation: -

Market Segmentation:

Segment by Type

Women Golf Apparel

Men Golf Apparel

Kids Golf Apparel

Segment by End User

Professional

Amateur

In terms of product, Men Golf Apparel is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the application includes Professional, Amateur.

The top leading firms in the market are:

Nike Golf

Adidas

Perry Ellis

Mizuno

Fila

Ralph Lauren

PVH Corp

Callaway

COBRA-PUMA GOLF

Under Armour

Greg Norman

Ping

Fairway and Greene

Oxford Golf

Straight Down

Antigua

Amer Sports

Sunice

TAIL Activewear

EP NY

Biyinfenle

Global Golf Apparel key players include Nike Golf(US), Adidas(DE), Perry Ellis(US), Mizuno(JP), Fila Korea(KR), etc. Global top five players hold a share about 40%.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and Japan, having a total share about 40 percent.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Golf Apparel Market Size by Type

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Golf Apparel Study

15 Appendix

