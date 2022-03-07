Golf Apparel Market Growth USD 6550.9 million by 2022-2028 | Size and Share Insights, Demand and Development Plans, Opportunity and Trends
/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golf Apparel Market 2022 research report gives experts analysis on the global current market size estimate, market scenario, structure, products, top industry players, segmentation by types, applications. Golf Apparel market report covers the dynamics that have a strong impact on the Golf Apparel market and can also impact its upcoming development. Growth inducing dynamics, market restraints and recent growths have also been analysed in the report in order to deliver profound data about the industry.
Golf apparel includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Golf Apparel market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4540.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6550.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period
Market Segmentation: -
Golf Apparel market report provides analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Golf Apparel report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications.
Segment by Type
- Women Golf Apparel
- Men Golf Apparel
- Kids Golf Apparel
Segment by End User
- Professional
- Amateur
In terms of product, Men Golf Apparel is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the application includes Professional, Amateur.
The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of Golf Apparel. These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the Golf Apparel Market:
- Nike Golf
- Adidas
- Perry Ellis
- Mizuno
- Fila
- Ralph Lauren
- PVH Corp
- Callaway
- COBRA-PUMA GOLF
- Under Armour
- Greg Norman
- Ping
- Fairway and Greene
- Oxford Golf
- Straight Down
- Antigua
- Amer Sports
- Sunice
- TAIL Activewear
- EP NY
- Biyinfenle
Global Golf Apparel key players include Nike Golf(US), Adidas(DE), Perry Ellis(US), Mizuno(JP), Fila Korea(KR), etc. Global top five players hold a share about 40%.
Regional Analysis:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and Japan, having a total share about 40 percent.
