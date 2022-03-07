  Transport Management System Market is Expected to Reach USD 285.47 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Transport Management System Market Size – USD 122.02 Billion 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.24%, Market Trends –IoT along with transportation.

NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market for Transport Management System is driven by the increasing demand of digitalization in transportation

Transport management system (TMS) is system which provide solution to help companies to perform operation more reliably, efficiently and cost effectively. It is a part of both supply chain management and resource management. In order to monitor and manage the business, Most of the enterprises use Transport management system software.

The major key players in the market are BluJay Solutions (Greater Manchester, UK), Oracle Corporation (California, US), CTSI-Global (Tennessee, US), Metro Infrasys Private Limited (New Delhi, India), JDA Software, Inc. (Arizona, US), MercuryGate International, Inc. (North Carolina, US), Inet-Logistics GMBH (Dornbrin, Austria), TMW Systems, Inc. (Ohio, US), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) and Descartes (Waterloo, Ontario)

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Transport Management System Market is forecast to grow from USD 82.40 billion in 2020 to USD 285.47 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.24 %, during the forecast period.

• The Transport Management System Market is forecast to show significant growth due to the increase in implementation of IoT and rising need for digitalization in transport systems.

• Based on Management, the market can be divided as Traffic management and Operations management. The traffic management segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period. The various methods of traffic management segment reduce the network monitoring costs while improving the control and flexibility.

• As Transportation means, the divisions are Roadways and Railways. The roadways segment is estimated to grow higher than the railways segment. Roadways are mostly suitable for moving small quantities of goods to widely spread markets. Roadways are most preferred modes of transportation, especially when traveling short distances. The major concern in this mode of transportation is the delay due to traffic. As major financial loss to transportation companies is because of the congestion due to the increasing number of vehicles.

• Based on Deployment mode, it is divided as Hosted and on premise. The hosted deployment mode is estimated to dominate the market than the on-premises deployment mode as, hosted deployments are affordable in terms of installation and infrastructure costs compared to on-premises deployments. Less maintenance need and cost effectiveness are the other benefits enhance the growth of the hosted deployments segment.

• The Transport Management System Marketis segmented across five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. APAC is forecast to dominate themarket because of the increasing need for digitalization.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis ofmanagement, Transportation means, deployment andregion:

Management Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Traffic management

Operations management

Transportation means(Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Railways

Roadways

Deployment modeOutlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hosted

On-Premise

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA