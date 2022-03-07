Activated Carbon Market Potential Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increasing activities that are causing water and air pollution

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global activated carbon market size reached USD 7.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving global activated carbon market revenue growth include rising demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification and increasing research and development initiatives to develop newly activated carbon products for various applications. Increasing concerns about health issues related to breathing poor quality air and consuming polluted water has led to increasing use of activated carbon. This trend may propel revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Activated carbon manufacturers focus keenly on research and development by applying cutting-edge technologies to develop new activated carbon products for specialized uses.

The Activated Carbon Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Activated Carbon market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Activated Carbon market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Activated Carbon market.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/354

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Granular activated carbon segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as granular activated carbon is widely used in air purification and municipal water treatment facilities, particularly in removal of mercury and chlorine.

Liquid phase segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of liquid phase filtration. Liquid phase filtration is widely used to filter chloramines and organic chemicals from drinkable water, such as herbicides and pesticides.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Demand for water treatment has risen due to growing water demand from manufacturing industries and changing federal regulations for the mitigation of water pollution, thereby, boosting demand for activated carbon.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Activated Carbon market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Activated Carbon market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Activated Carbon market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Calgon Carbon Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Haycarb PLC, Kuraray Chemical Co., LTD., Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Puragen LLC, Jacobi Carbons AB, and ADA-ES, Inc.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/354

Emergen Research has segmented the global activated carbon on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bead Activated Carbon

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Pelletized or Extruded Activated Carbon

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gas Phase

Liquid Phase

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Mining

Water Treatment

Metal Extraction

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Air Purification

Others

The Global Activated Carbon Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Activated Carbon market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/354

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Activated Carbon market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Activated Carbon market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Activated Carbon market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Activated Carbon Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/354

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Silicon Wafer Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-wafer-market

Advanced Ceramics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-ceramics-market

Carbon Fiber Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-fiber-market

Blockchain in Healthcare Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.