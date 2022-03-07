Smart Highway Construction Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit a CAGR of 17.3% by 2030

Smart Highway Construction Market Share

Rise in incentives for building smart cities propel the smart highway construction market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global smart highway construction market size was valued at $20,172.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,04,777.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in number of vehicles among emerging countries, surge in international trade among the developing nations, rise in road traffic injuries, and increase in smart city initiatives have boosted the growth of the global smart highway construction market. However, lack of technical expertise and high initial and maintenance cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of smart vehicles and increase in advance technology among the transportation industry are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Leading Players:

The global hospital information system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB Ltd, AT&T Inc., ALE International, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG CSN, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG.

Download Sample PDF (265 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3297

Smart highways consist of sensors, smart computing technologies, and smart monitoring systems, which are all integrated into a single monitoring unit in smart motorways. As a result, solutions including traffic control, communication, and transportation management are becoming more popular. Vendors of traffic technology are offering innovative modifications to minimize rising traffic, with roads being one of the most appealing areas.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic halted majority of the construction activities including smart highway due to lack of workforce and risk of infection.
However, the prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
On the contrary, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the construction activities are expected to get back on track, which will increase smart highway construction activities.
The report segments the global smart highway construction market on the basis of solution, deployment, technology, and region.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smart Highway Construction Market Request Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3297

Key Market Segments

BY SOURCE OF ENERGY:

SOLAR
WIND
VIBRATION

BY SOURCE OF FUNDING:

GOVERNMENT FUNDING
OTHER FUNDING

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart highway construction market trends and dynamics.
Depending on solution, the monitoring & detection systems segment dominated the smart highway construction market, in terms of revenue in 2020.
By technology, the smart transportation system segment registered highest revenue in 2020.
On-premise sector is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
The key players within the smart highway construction market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the smart highway construction industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3297

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Smart Highway Construction Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit a CAGR of 17.3% by 2030

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Adaptive Robotics Market Rise in Demand, Competitive Landscape by Companies Upsurge Growth at CAGR of 26.3%
Smart Highway Construction Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit a CAGR of 17.3% by 2030
Digital Banking Platforms Market by Component, Deployment Model, Type, and Banking Mode 2020–2027
View All Stories From This Author