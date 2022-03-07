Electric Vehicle Battery Market Business Opportunities , Top Manufacturers and Future Demand Analysis By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for emission control systems & the establishment of green power generation for Electric Vehicle Batteries are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is expected to reach USD 46.80 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A major factor driving growth is the rising demand for alternative energy sources.The power generation of electricity reduces carbon dioxide emissions or other dangerous pollutants effectively. Hence, electric vehicle battery technology has a major role to play in resolving environmental issues and promoting the use of renewable energy carriers. Continued product advances and technologies are expected to bring new possibilities for emerging players.

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Electric Vehicle Battery industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electric Vehicle Battery market along with crucial statistical data about the Electric Vehicle Battery market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights From The Report

In the forecast period, the lithium-ion battery segment is expected to dominate the market. Technological progress, which has led to a dramatic rise in the lithium-ion battery market's energy density even while reducing the overall cost of lithium-ion batteries, has allowed EV adoption to increase.

The major potential for market expansion identified in the near future is expected to be provided by the capable government policies and expenditure for expanding the public charging system, coupled with the increased efficacy of the electric vehicle.

The majority share in the passenger vehicle segment is primarily due to the high Electric Vehicle penetration in the sector.

Due to the growing demand for battery-powered buses and lightweight trucks, the commercial segment is expected to grow continuously over the predicted span.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing section due to the Chinese government's supportive policies and China's growth as the world's hub for EV batteries.

Some factors expected to drive demand are increasing public-private partnerships and increasing environmental impacts. By different means of assistance, governments around the world are required to supplement innovations, such as supporting research programs and adequate funding programs. Developing a comprehensive regulatory and policy framework is especially important because government firms must have an investment-friendly climate.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

A123 Systems, East Penn Manufacturing Company, LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, LG Chem Ltd., and Duracell, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicle Battery Market on the basis of vehicle type, battery type, propulsion, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Sodium-Ion

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Electric Vehicle Battery market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Electric Vehicle Battery market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Electric Vehicle Battery market.

Radical Highlights of the Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Electric Vehicle Battery market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Electric Vehicle Battery market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

