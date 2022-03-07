Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Growth is On the Rise! Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market 2020–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (USA, Oregon, Portland) Published Latest Report titled, ‘Vietnam Mobile Payment Market by Type (Proximity Payment and Remote Payment), Mode of Transaction (Short Message Service, Wireless Application Protocol, and Near-Field Communication), End User (Personal and Business), Application (Hospitality & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecommunication, and Others), and Type of Purchase (Airtime Transfer & Top-Ups, Money Transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027’. According to the report, Vietnam mobile payment market size was valued at $250 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,732 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.2%

This market research study determines the increase in changes and the aspects which are likely to have an impact on the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market growth. Increased demand for the technologies is also one of the factors, which are likely to boost the growth of this industry. The market research study uses several tools and techniques which are used for the determination of the growth of the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market.

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Competitive Analysis:

Top 10 players in this industry profiled in the report include Movi, M_Service, National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), NganLuong.vn, OnePAY, Orange, PayPal Holdings, Inc., SohaPay Electronic Payment Tool, VietUnion Online Services Corporation (Payoo), and VNG Corp.

These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market size has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for the market.

• Global factories have struggled to integrate new products as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

• The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for hybrid chips are gradually going to increase.

• This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced products to enhance efficiency.

