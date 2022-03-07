Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market Insight Driven Transformation at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2030

Increase in demand for underground mining equipment strikes crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market, is projected to reach $31.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030. Rise in growth of the construction industry, low transport cost of mobile equipment, rise in mining activities, and growth in urbanization due to surge in population have boosted the growth of the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market. However, rise in level of carbon emission and inadequate industry infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for technologically-advanced equipment and rise in government investments in the infrastructure sector are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Competition Analysis:

The key players profiled in the market report include Terex Corporation, Sandvik AB, Astec Industries, Inc., Kleemann GMBH, Mccloskey International, Metso Corporation, Screen Machine Industries, Caterpillar Inc, Eagle Crusher, and Rubble Master.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to drastic reduction in mining activities in order to protect the safety of workers and employees.

The prolonged lockdown and restriction on import-export of non-essential items disrupted the supply chain.

However, the rise in vaccination drives and reduction in the number of Covid-19 patients is expected to get the market back on track.

The crushing & screening equipment segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By type, the crushing & screening equipment segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market in 2020, due to rise in coal mining activities in the region. The report includes analysis of the mineral processing equipment segment.

The construction & plant modification segment held the largest share

By application, the construction & plant modification segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market, owing to rise in demand for construction equipment in developing countries. However, the mining segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in mining activities and surge in demand for technologically-advanced solutions.

Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, held the lion's share

By region, the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market across Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, due to implementation of demolition waste management programs.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market trends and dynamics.

By type, crushing and screening equipment segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

By application, the construction and plant modification segment registered highest growth in the global crushing, screening, and cost equipment market in 2020.

By mobility, the portable segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

