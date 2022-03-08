Diaspora Psychedelic Society Promotes Personal Growth & Self-Development Through Sacred Medicines and Psychedelics

Diaspora Psychedelic Society Logo Diaspora Psychedelic Society

Offering unique psilocybin-supported therapies and exploration, the team at Diaspora Psychedelic Society is changing the psychedelic wellness landscape.

ST. ELIZABETH, JAMAICA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diaspora Psychedelic Society – the island-based psychedelic society known for promoting the idea that psychedelics and sacred medicines are not only for addressing mental health issues – is proud to announce their new psilocybin-supported wellness programs designed for the everyday person trying to live their best lives.

Managed by a team of clinical and psychedelic professionals with a deep breadth of experience in the sacred medicine space, Diaspora Psychedelic Society has a values-driven mission of offering safe, inclusive, and equitable access to psilocybin-supported wellness experiences. With roots in Africa, the Americas, and across the Caribbean, the society offers a variety of programs that utilize psilocybin and DMT with the view that with proper preparation, these substances are a safe and natural way to explore existence, celebrate life, and further the reality of healthy, peaceful, and balanced living in this world.

“In my experience, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to life or to psilocybin-supported wellness and exploration,” says Omar Thomas, the Founder of Diaspora Psychedelic Society. “We develop programs that apply the healing benefits of psilocybin and DMT in practical, personalized ways that address the needs of each and every individual that comes to visit us. We encourage people get to grow, heal, explore, and develop – all on their own terms, at their own pace.”

