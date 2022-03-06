Submit Release
RHODE ISLAND, March 6 - At 9:29 PM, Troopers arrested Michael Sugrue, age 59 of 69 Fair Street, Apt #7, of Warwick, Rhode Island, for 1.) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs-1st Offense, 2.) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test—2nd Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Ottawa Street in the Town of West Warwick. Mr. Sugrue was transported to the State Police Hope Valley Barracks, processed, and held overnight pending a special arraignment by a Justice of the Peace, where he will be presented as a probation violator.

At 11:05 PM, Troopers arrested Benjamin Dufault, age 24, of 271 Beachwood Drive, East Greenwich, Rhode Island, for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs- .10-.15 (Phase I: .141, Phase II: .142) First Offense. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 North in the Town of East Greenwich. Mr. Dufault was transported to the State Police Hope Valley Barracks, where he was processed, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and released into the custody of a responsible adult.

Media Contact: Captain Ernest McKenney, District "B" Commander, Rhode Island State Police, 401-764-5614 or rispdps@risp.gov.

