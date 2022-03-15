Bitengen Crosses Its One Year Mark Positioned as One of the Top 100 Crypto Exchanges
Bitengen is recognized for its one-stop-shop financial capabilities for businesses looking to realize digital capitalization
Bitengen aspires to be the premier crypto platform that bridges the gaps between fiat and cryptocurrencies, making investing in digital currency a reality for everyone.”LONDON, ENGLAND, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitengen, a global digital asset trading platform launched in early 2021, recently celebrated its first year on the market with an impressive positioning as a top 100 exchange on CoinGecko while making headway on its aggressive product roadmap. The project also includes its corresponding token, BitengenCoin (BENG), while offering traditional crypto exchanges services and a host of innovative services to features to make crypto trading accessible to everyone while advancing the crypto economy.
Bitengen launched in January 2021 with the aim of offering traditional businesses a one-stop solution to help them bridge the gaps between conventional and digital currency. Within its comprehensive platform, Bitengen offers technical, financial and marketing solutions in an innovative incubator that assists businesses in achieving digital capitalization.
Since going live, Bitengen has amassed over 120,000 users with a daily trading high of $25 million USD and a total trading volume of $500 million USD. It currently offers over 20 trading pairs in both the spot and futures markets.
In addition to offering traditional crypto trading options on its platform, Bitengen distinguishes itself from the competition with its innovative futures, lending and staking features as well as its Shooting Star platform:
• Bitengen Futures allows for cross margin and independent trading, multiple order types and over 150 USDT-margined perpetual swaps.
• Bitengen Lending offers investors a simple and secure way to earn by investing in projects by subscribing and locking in for a defined amount of time and then receiving principal and interest directly to their wallets.
• Bitengen Staking offers a simple way to stake that earns monthly rewards for holding on to certain tokens without any lock-ins.
• Shooting Star is a combination of an ordinary listing and IEO that simplifies listing procedures for blockchain projects.
Ever looking to expand its capabilities and offer investors opportunities to expand their portfolios, Bitengen is also pursuing an aggressive development roadmap. Projects slated for 2022 include launching its NFT marketplace, developing a mobile app for its exchange and NFT marketplace, adding top 50 crypto pairs, margin trading implementation and listing BENG on several crypto exchanges.
“Bitengen aspires to be the premier crypto platform that bridges the gaps between fiat and cryptocurrencies, making investing in digital currency a reality for everyone," said Paul Phill, a Bitengen representative. "With its cutting-edge technology, Bitengen is not only a world-class crypto trading platform but also a leader in the blockchain sector that offers a wide variety of value-added services for investors, including staking, lending and futures options as well as its forthcoming NFT marketplace.”
To learn more about Bitengen, visit https://bitengen.io/.
About Bitengen
Bitengen is a Bitcoin-based platform offering leveraged trading on several digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash. We provide our clients with access to top-tier liquidity and a wide range of trading tools while maintaining security and liquidity, enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. To learn more, visit https://bitengen.io/.
