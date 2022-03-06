New Book 'Red Winter Journey' Brings Rare Insights into the Heart-wrenching Realism of History

Paul Rushworth-Brown promotional tour for Red Winter Journey due for release 15th April Red Winter Journey-Another novel by Paul Rushworth-Brown US National Times

With his latest book, Red Winter Journey, author Paul Rushworth-Brown delivers the heart-wrenching realism of history to your imagination with little effort.

A dark and dramatic prose of family and war that brings the realism of history to your imagination with little effort…a great read...” — Indiebook reviewer

With his latest book, 'Red Winter Journey', author Paul Rushworth-Brown delivers dark and dramatic prose of family and war that brings the realism of history to your imagination with little effort. The bloody hell of war and the saga of family tribulations drive this period drama with exceptional narrative and factual accuracy of the talented author who penned 'Skulduggery' and is becoming one of Australia's established new authors (US National Times).

Beautiful winter backdrops and compelling action will play out before you as you are transported back in time. You will laugh, you will cry and be in awe of the twists, turns and the demonstration of a father's love for his son. The writing is very descriptive, the hooks very bold and is told in a way that places the reader in the time and place. Transporting the reader back in time they follow the Rushworths on their journey of love, adventure and survival in this bittersweet historical saga.

Reading this novel one can immerse themselves within the tale and discover the more colourful, candid details of what it was like to live in this rebellious time. The story is full of colourful characters like John Pigshells, a brute of a man, with no manners or decorum, typical of the lower sort of the time.

Rushworth-Brown's novels have been described as ‘historically accurate’ and 'very real'. Red Winter Journey is an adventure tale solidly grounded in historical fact. The book will appeal to readers of historical fiction in the style of Ken Follett (Pillars of the Earth) and Noah Gordon (The Physician).

Red Winter Journey is now available for pre-order from Shawline Publishing. It will be available in ebook and print versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Abes, Waterstones and other online booksellers from the 15th of April 2022.

"I did the research for Red Winter Journey in Haworth, Yorkshire England and the locations and events mentioned in the book are historical fact. The story is very descriptive, fully researched and pulls no punches about the lives of peasants as they try to survive a civil war that killed more people than both the first and second World War put together. I started my writing career five years ago when researching family history for my children which traced my earliest known ancestor back to Haworth in 1590. My great grandfather x 9 is the protagonist of the story."

About the Author

Paul Rushworth-Brown was born in Maidstone, Kent, England in 1962. He spent time in a foster home in Manchester before emigrating to Canada with his mother in 1972. He spent his teenage years living and going to school in Toronto, Ontario where he also played professional soccer in the Canadian National Soccer League. In 1982, he emigrated to Australia to spend time with his father, Jimmy Brown who had moved there from Yorkshire in the mid-fifties.

Paul is currently writing his third novel called 'Dream of Courage' which is set in the time when England was a republic under the reign of the Puritan, Oliver Cromwell.

