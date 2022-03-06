More than 825 Hospice and Palliative Care Leaders Gather for NHPCO Conference

National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization 2022 Leadership and Advocacy Conference

The NHPCO Leadership and Advocacy Conference is the First Hospice and Palliative Care Gathering of this Size in More than Two Years

I am honored that we are finally able to bring the community together again to meet their needs, so they can go back home, recharged, to support their staffs, partners, patients, and communities.” — Edo Banach