Drew Lines Speaks About "Perseverance and a Little Bit of Never Quit"

The world is full of cut throats and scammers. It’s rare to find a genuine person who keeps their word and does what they say”GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew D. Wold (born December 27, 1984), known professionally as Drew Lines, is an American Hip Hop Artist and songwriter currently residing in Green Bay Wisconsin, with his wife Quinn and their three children. Drew Lines became the first hip hop artist to be signed by Stryker Records, a label, known primarily for releasing rock music. Though being the most recent artist signed to Stryker Records, Drew is no stranger to the music scene nor a stranger to the writing process that goes along with it.
Growing up in Green Bay, WI, Andrew D. Wold faced many struggles.
"Growing up was a struggle, a hard-fought battle, but every man’s struggle is their own, and I have made it through what I hope to be the worst of my own. There was a time where I wandered aimlessly, trying to find myself. As an artist in this new music game there are many obstacles and even more locked doors. To find the keys, just to find the right door, or doors, is its own obstacle.
What separates me from many others is, I will not quit, or give in to the need or want to just settle. I was never handed anything in life so busting my ass to achieve is a second nature for me, but it is not hard to get lost or lose yourself, at least a bit of yourself.
Getting wrapped up in what the world wants, or who they want with all the parties, all the shows and tours. Even though all of that is a great feeling and is a part of your success, you still find yourself sitting in the VIP or green room or by the merch tables wondering how far you will go.
This is a hard road to travel and it will wear you out, like spreading to little butter over a piece of toast. The world is full of cut throats and scammers. It’s rare to find a genuine person who keeps their word and does what they say and matches the grind. I've wanted to quit 100 times more than I have succeeded, but never have.
I was told by Rick Ross once, the real Rick Ross, ‘You can say you'll do it, act like you'll do it, but if you don't 100% do it, you'll never really do it’. That stuck with me for a long time. He also told me, ‘If you won't invest in yourself, the time, grind and money, how the f*ck could you ever expect anyone, any real person, to jump in your corner and invest in you.’
That was years ago and I still hold to that. It’s hard to believe in a person who won't believe in themselves first. I've toured, I've sat with multi-millionaires, artists, businessmen, achievers, athletes, and at the end of the day, I’m still just happy to be alive and have what I do have. This music life isn’t for the weak ones, or the quitters. You're going to fall and fail way more than you will win. If you’re the type of human that can see that the win, the struggle and the great moments will out-weigh the falls and failures by far and eventually you will find yourself where you want to be. Struggle breeds greatness…. Period! Take me as I am or kick rocks. My life, my struggle, my trials and tribulations molded me. I've been through enough to know, everything finds a way to work itself out, believe in yourself, and grind hard. Struggle breeds greatness. Remember, through God, anything is possible.”
In the summer of 2020 Drew Lines and Stryker Records inked a deal that would bring future recording efforts to Nashville by December. The Drew Lines singles “Rise” and “Love is War” were recorded by multi-platinum producer, Malcolm Springer, at The House of Blues Studio. This past fall “Rise” topped the NACC chart (US and Canada) at #18 as well as the M3 Radio chart in Brooklyn, NY at #1 in the Hip Hop category and #1 on the “all genre” top 30 chart.
Now, Stryker Records is preparing to release Drew Lines hip-hop remix of the hard-hitting Saving Abel song, “15 Minutes of Fame” on March 11th. The song was produced again by Malcolm Springer with the help of Saving Abel’s own Scott Wilson, at the House of Blues Studio in Nashville, and performances by Scotty Austin and Jason Null will be heard on the track.
Look for Drew Lines on “The Borrowed Time Tour” which kicks off on March 10th at Wildfire in Gillett Wisconsin. Stryker Records Artist Drew Lines will headline that tour and it will feature JPS Productions recording Artist Trotter Water. The tour will also include Drew’s long-time friend and producer Scott Keller, who performs under the name Space Kase. The tour wouldn’t be complete without Caesar Reddington, dubbed “King of the 715”, who you will find featured on Drew Lines upcoming single “Trunk Bangs”. The tour will have additional stops in Wisconsin and will travel to Chicago, Kansas City and other markets around the Country.
Drew Lines single "Rise" hit #18 in the US and Canada