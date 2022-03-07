Transilience Analytics has Emerged as a Promising Software Testing Company

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are a leading company that is a forerunner in Quality Assurance (QA) services. Transilience Analytics has served a broad array of clients ranging from SMEs to big corporate players across diverse industry domains from financial services to healthcare services. The company’s work culture and strategy has garnered us to achieve and retain top industry clientele over the years and achieved steady company growth.

Who can take our QA service?

Anyone who is willing to develop or has developed applications, and wants to get assured about what they have developed. Majority we have three types of clients-

• Software development companies

• Software testing companies

• BFSI, Healthcare & E-commerce service providers

We also provide application support and maintenance service to our customers.

Our software testing third party service offering has turned out to be a flagship service. Leading industry players in the software testing industry have outsourced their work to Transilience Analytics. Our service offering speaks about us, we have strong client relations which has benefited both sides of the businesses in the long run.

Transilience Analytics has excelled in the quality and timely project delivery to its clients. We believe in long term partnership with our clients and have over 99% client retention.

Know more about our software testing services – click here

Our Simplified work process-

• Requirement Analysis

• Test Planning and Designing

• Test Case Development

• Environment Setup

• Test Execution

• Bug Reporting

• Regression Testing

• Automation Testing Scripts

• All Testing Reports

• Analyse Result

We work on Agile framework, which offers flexibility to our clients

• Faster time-to-market

• Improving product quality and project visibility

• Increased productivity

• Improving coordination between teams

• Reduced development cost

• Empowering to manage changing priorities

• Risk reduction

Want to outsource software testing service?

We are at your doorsteps to offer you the seamless experience at very economically feasible prices.

We proudly offer QA services to software testing companies to take part in their work load.

For software testing services collaboration drop us a mail at sales@transilienceanalytics.com

Our Services

We are focused entirely on BFSI and Health Care sector, and offer full scale testing services that include the following:

• Functional and Integration Testing

• User Acceptance Testing

• API Testing

• Mobile Application Testing

• Load & Performance Testing

• Performance Engineering

• Security Testing

• Data Testing



Why choose us?

It is our belief that high-quality business solutions may be tailored to the specific demands and requirements of our clients. To ensure the best possible software testing solutions, our software QA engineer places the utmost focus on every project. In addition, we are interested in learning about our clients' business plans so that we may do QA testing services in accordance with those plans. We provide both manual and automatic software testing to enhance operational efficiency.

• Integrated Test Automation

• Offshore-onsite engagement model

• No investment in technology. Testing technologies available as a service.

• Reducing cost model

• Constant updates

• Lab testing

• We offer trial services for our clients to help them gain trust in our services

• Better Communication

QA testers working with us adhere to all service principles to ensure that our clients can rely on us for honesty and reliability. Get in touch with us immediately to get your application ready to go live for production with high-quality QA and software testing.



About us

Transilience Analytics is an independent leader in software testing and QA consulting. Headquartered in India, the company has an exceptional track record of serving offshore and nearshore clients. Empowered by 5 years of excellence, the company delivers full-cycle software testing services to SMEs to Multinational companies.