Dynamics Business Solutions Launches E-procurement Extension DynaPro for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamics Business Solutions brings you a wide range of services that helps you streamline your business. Its latest launch DynaPro is an e-procurement extension for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. It will help you streamline and simplify your operations. It provides safe requisitioning, strategic sourcing, and automated purchasing,
DBS has established itself as a leading ISV market player that helps organizations with various other services. Dynamics Business Solutions has years of experience in the field and is one of the UAE pure-play Microsoft partners and IT services companies. Redefine your business with DBS’ latest launch DynaPro.
If you are looking forward to digitally transforming your business and witnessing operational excellence, then you should get in touch with them.
DBS provides advanced procurement operation for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central as well as budgeting and contracting management. You will get multiple solutions under one roof. DBS is known to provide an array of services that would help your business optimize its functions. Moreover, the services are quite affordable as well.
Companies that have adopted the system no longer face challenges like delays in approvals, hassles in getting in touch with suppliers, etc. They do not have to generate manual reports as well, which can lead to a lot of mistakes. Avoid human error with DBS.
DynaPro's fully integrated budget controls along with approval workflows will ease the buying processes. Eradicate outdated systems with E-procurement business central.
As a trusted Microsoft Dynamics Partner, DBS always puts in efforts to provide the best services to companies.
Why Choose DBS for budgeting for business central?
• Streamlines business reign
• Provides budget structure and allows budget revision
• Cycle and Approval Workflow for budgets
• Increase productivity with fast, accurate budget numbers
• Track your budget vs Expense analysis
• Enhance business processes
• Helps in making your business better by helping you stick to a budget
Why Choose DBS for Purchase Requisition?
• Purchase requisition can be one of the most major issues in your business.
• Makes procurement easy and maximizes every step
• Saves time and effort by managing purchase requests
• Enable advanced approvals or start with a simple four-state management
• Easy way to insert purchase requests in the ERP system
• Create quotes directly from the purchase requisition worksheet.
• RFQ End email to all selected vendors
DBS’ DynaPro also excels in contract management and it helps to create and manage all business contracts in D365 Business Central. You can keep track of upcoming expiries for contracts, and easily plan for them in advance with DynaPro. Get rid of approval bottlenecks and overspending challenges with DBS.
DBS uses state-of-the-art technology to boost your financial, customer service, and operational processes.
Firms are gaining leverage from DynaPro ad they can centralize day-to-day purchase operations while digitalizing the processes. Its Budgeting business central services are class apart.
You can actually control your expenditure with DynaPro. End-to-end e-procurement can help small and middle scale businesses with various challenges they face in their day-to-day business operations. You can now avail services like simple requisition flow, simplification of requisition creation, and hassle-free approvals with DBS. Contract management from Dynamics Business Solutions automates assignments and workflows. It saves time for your business, which you can use for your core operations. You can go paperless with this company. The traditional processes are tedious, time-consuming, expensive, and often result in human errors.
The RFx tool allows the organization of purchase requests. You can even streamline your RFx Process.
DBS was founded in 2016 and has managed to gain a reputation in the market because of its outstanding services. DBS helps you strategize your business. Its team of experts can help you with ERP, CRM, BI, cloud technologies, etc.
