Inspection Commission considers disciplinary measures against Military Medical University, local Party bodies

VIETNAM, March 4 -

Trần Cẩm Tú, Chair of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, held the 12th meeting on March 2-4 in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 12th meeting from March 2-4 under the chair of its head Trần Cẩm Tú.

At the meeting, members of the commission discussed and gave conclusions on a number of issues related to signs of violation seen in the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Bình Thuận Province in the 2015-20 tenure; the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Military Medical University in the 2015-20 and 2020-25 tenures; and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Border Guard Command of Kiên Giang Province in the 2015-20 and 2020-25 tenures.

The commission found that the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Bình Thuận Province in the 2015-20 tenure violated the principle of democratic centralism and working rules, and showed lack of responsibility, loosened leadership and directions, supervision and monitoring, leading to the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Committee, the provincial People’s Committee and many other organisations and individuals violating the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws regarding land management and use during the implementation of a number of projects. Some officials and Party members, including key leaders of the province, had been prosecuted and put in temporary detention, it said.

The commission also concluded that the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Military Medical University violated the principle of democratic centralism and working rules, and showed lack of responsibility, loosened leadership and directions, supervision and monitoring, thus allowing a number of the university’s officials and leaders to seriously violate the Party regulations and State laws as well as the rules of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence during the process of proposing and implementing their national-level scientific and technological tasks in researching and manufacturing COVID-19 test kits serving the pandemic prevention and control and the purchase of equipment and COVID-19 test kits from Việt Á Technology JSC.

Similar violations were committed by the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Border Guard Command of Kiên Giang Province, which prompted the provincial Border Guard Command and many officials and Party members, including key officials and commanders of its units to show degradation in political virtue, morality and lifestyle, and violate the Party regulations and State laws as well as the rules of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence in personnel work, management and use of financial resources, assets and defence land, and construction, as well as in combating smuggling and trade fraud and in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.

The above-mentioned violations had left serious consequences and caused great losses in state capital and assets, causing public anger and negatively impacting the prestige of the Party organisation. They were so serious that disciplinary measures needed to be taken, the commission underlined.

It decided to give punishments to a number of officials and Party members.

The commission also considered a number of other important issues. — VNS