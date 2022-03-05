Submit Release
Meeting marks 20 years of Việt Nam-Cambodia land border demarcation

KIÊN GIANG — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a conference in southern Kiên Giang Province on Friday to review 20 years of land border demarcation and marker planting between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said the conference had an important meaning in confirming the completion of approximately 84 per cent of the land border demarcation and marker planting works between the two countries.

The event was also aimed at mapping out directions for land border demarcation and marker planting between Việt Nam and Cambodia in the future, including promoting negotiations for the approximately 16 per cent remaining un-demarcated land boundary.

Minister Sơn highlighted the importance of the two legal documents approved by the two countries and took effect from December 22, 2020, including the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of the National Boundary and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty.

Achievements demonstrated by these two documents contributed to enhancing the quality of the Việt Nam-Cambodia land border work in terms of dossiers, legal documents and in the field; and helping authorised forces and people of the two countries recognise and protect land border line, he said.

The achievements also helped ensure national defence and security in border areas, and gradually improve the living conditions of citizens living in border areas; and contributed to maintaining and strengthening the border line between the two countries for peace, stability and development cooperation, he said. — VNS

 

