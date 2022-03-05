The Story Behind Electro Wow: Erick Ycaza on 15 Years of Blogging About Music

Ycaza was one of the first music bloggers to write about electronic dance music before it became mainstream or popular in America.

GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR, March 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the first blogs in the world to spread electronic dance music and pop news, Electro Wow will turn fifteen years old in May of this year. Ranked as one of the leading online publications to feature dance music news and content, Electro Wow originated when electronic dance music (EDM) wasn't mainstream or even popular in America.The man behind the brand, founder Erick Ycaza, still demonstrates the same passion, enthusiasm and commitment that he did in 2007, when he set up his first site on Google’s free blogger platform and wrote his first blog post.“At the time I was inspired by music video forums and European TV channels like MTV Dance, VIVA, and Flaunt,” says Ycaza. “Curiously, the first blog post I wrote was about a bedroom producer called Calvin Harris and his debut single ‘Acceptable In The 80s’. Today, believe it or not, he’s a legend who tops Forbes’ Highest-Paid DJ List!”On a mission to help others as much as he can, Ycaza enjoys connecting with artists from different backgrounds and discovering their original projects in order to promote their music. In an effort to keep readers updated with the latest music releases, he supports independent singers and emerging producers, and also offers a social media strategy service that helps musicians to push their careers forward.For Ycaza, his own path forward hasn’t always been easy. Early in his career when he was inexperienced in web technology, he lost his first few blog posts while making the switch from Blogger to WordPress.“It was a horrifying experience and I had to start all over again. However, this obstacle allowed me to make improvements to the new page and I took a different approach to my blog, featuring for the first time a men's fashion section and tips for DJs.”Since that time, Ycaza studied Graphic Design and Advertising and was awarded the best graduate student in 2016, knowledge which has helped him successfully expand his vision on Electro Wow.Looking into the future, Ycaza says that he will continue to blog, and is happy to receive volumes of mail on a daily basis from talented people who often deserve mainstream success. He adds that he would love to do more reviews for music festivals, clubs and live concerts around the world.“I recently did a review for Coco Bongo in Cancun, Mexico, which turned out to be one of my most visited articles,” he concludes. “I would love to do more trips like this,” he concludes.Follow Electro Wow on IG @electrowow and Twitter or find out more at https://www.electrowow.net/