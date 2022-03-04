Police statistics show security situation in Macao remains stable

MACAU, March 4 - Crime statistics for full-2021 showed no significant change in the number of instances of violent crime that could endanger social security, namely in comparison with figures recorded respectively in 2019 and 2020. The overall 2021 crime figures showed security situation in Macao remained stable.

The tally of all suspected crime cases reported in Macao in full-year 2021 saw a 13.1-percent increase year-on-year, to 11,376 instances, according to police enforcement statistics published on Thursday (3 March).

The data showed a structural change in the most common types of crime recorded in Macao in 2021, as compared to 2019, i.e., prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Offences involving physical contact recorded a sharp decrease last year, while online crime cases posted a significant increase.

Taking into consideration the changes in criminal activity in Macao, the police had updated its strategies to fight crime accordingly. The police would work more closely with other public departments, non-governmental associations, and schools, in order to increase public awareness – via online platforms – of new trends in criminal activity. The police would additionally step up investigation and patrol effort, especially in the vicinity of casinos and other areas where crime cases were statistically more likely to happen.

The security authorities would continue to play their part in the Government’s anti-COVID-19 strategy. The security authorities would remain highly vigilant regarding any new trends in criminal activity, and take the necessary steps – in a timely manner – regarding the deployment of resources and law enforcement, in order to ensure Macao’s stability and prosperity, and the safety of the public and their property.

In full-2021, the number of reported violent crime cases saw a slight increase of 4.9 percent year-on-year, to 255 instances. The most serious forms of violent crime – such as kidnapping, murder, and aggravated assault – continued to be extremely rare in Macao.

To ensure social order, different law enforcement bodies had carried out a number of joint operations: in 2021, a total of 1,499 such operations took place, with 16,879 acts of participation by members of Macao’s police services. In those operations, a total of 52,667 persons had been investigated.

According to the crime statistics, the number of arson cases saw a year-on-year increase of 10.9 percent in 2021, to 51 instances. Suspected usury cases – in Macao typically associated with loan sharking – went up by 2.6 percent year-on-year, to 80 instances.

The number of fraud cases reported in 2021 was 1,307, a 29.8-percent year-on-year increase. The main type of fraud cases (40.1%) involved scams relating to the use of computers or the Internet. There were 91 instances of telephone scam, representing a 193.5 percent year-on-year increase.

Computer crime cases have increased over the past two years. In 2021, there was a total of 800 instances of computer crime, a 50.7 percent increase in year-on-year terms.

Regarding efforts in 2021 to tackle illegal immigration, positive results were achieved by a work mechanism against migrant smuggling and a maritime intelligence-based surveillance system. The Macao Customs Service had started working on the surveillance system’s second phase, in order to reduce ‘blind spots’ of surveillance camera coverage and increase enforcement effort.

The citywide electronic surveillance system known as “Sky Eye” had had a positive effect in terms of assisting the police in solving crimes more quickly. There was a total of 3,531 cases in 2021 that involved use of the surveillance system for investigation purposes.