Agility CMS Releases New Apps SDK to Help Customers Create Composable DXP
Agility CMS, an Enterprise-grade CMS, has released an improved version of its software development kit to make it easier for developers to write applications.
Our goal is to provide our customers with seamless integrations with different enterprise tools, and we want to enable these businesses to have a stack they need.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS, an API-first Enterprise-grade headless CMS, has released an improved version of its software development kit to make it easier for developers to write new applications. With the latest changes, Agility customers will be able to more easily create apps that can be used to extend the UI of the CMS and build out integrations that benefit content editors through the streamlining of workflows and content entry.
— Joel Varty, Agility CMS CTO
Developers will be able to use the SDK to enhance the editor experience, integrate with 3rd party APIs & software to allow editors to search and select external entities, and pull in external data such as analytics or assets from an external digital assets manager.
Giving developers the freedom to improve the user experience and extend Agility’s capabilities with customized apps aligns with their commitment to embracing composability as high-growth companies continue to adopt multiple SaaS tools to enable them to solve problems faster.
“Our goal is to provide our customers with seamless integrations with different enterprise tools, especially those tools they are most familiar with,” said Joel Varty, Agility CMS CTO.
“As enterprises evolve, they are swapping out the tools for ones that can better serve them at each new stage, and we want to enable these businesses to meet their targets,” he added.
With this new SDK, Agility gives more power and flexibility to developers seeking to build their own experiences. This continues their goal of enabling enterprises to leverage composable, best-of-breed, and API-first digital experience platforms.
More information about Apps for Developers, Apps for Administrators, and in-depth documentation of the SDK can be found on Agility CMS Docs site.
About Agility CMS
Agility CMS is an enterprise-grade CMS that enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The CMS’ hybrid approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools to editors and content creators.
Why To Choose Agility CMS