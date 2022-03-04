New strategy for tourism industry

CANADA, March 4 - A new strategy is available to help guide the tourism industry through the 2022-2023 tourism seasons.

The strategy, Charting the Course of Tourism in PEI for the Next Two Years, outlines three objectives:

optimize recovery potential for 2022;

set in motion conditions to support higher revenues from tourism for the next two years;

begin to fundamentally shift how tourism is developed and delivered in PEI beyond 2023.

“As we prepare for the upcoming season, it’s more important than ever before that our industry continues to work together like we have these past two years,” said David Groom, Chair of the Tourism PEI Board of Directors. “This strategy was created together with industry, for industry, and it will be our guide as we move forward in recovery.”

“This new strategy challenges the tourism industry to think differently, dream big, and consider all the possibilities of what tourism on our Island can be. The recovery of tourism in our province is a true collaborative effort. Thank you to everyone who was involved in creating this strategy for your support, participation, and ideas. This strategy will help us work together to shape a new future for tourism in Prince Edward Island.” -Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay

“Tourism on Prince Edward Island is in a good position to strategically rebuild and redefine our industry with the development of this new strategy,” said Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of PEI. “The level of industry engagement and input has been tremendous throughout the process of developing the plan. This, coupled with actionable initiatives and clearly defined goals, will lay out the framework for the next couple of years. We look forward to rolling this plan out in a true partnership between industry and government.”

To view the strategy, visit: tourism-strategy-2022-2023

The strategy was created in collaboration with the Tourism Industry Association of PEI, Tourism PEI board members, Strategy Steering Committee members, Regional Tourism Associations, Destination Marketing Organizations, tourism partner organizations, and various business community members.

