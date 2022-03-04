Government boards welcome new and returning members

CANADA, March 4 - Islanders continue to be engaged by sharing their experience and knowledge while participating on provincial government agencies, boards and commissions.

Last month, seven people were appointed or reappointment to four government boards.

“We are grateful for all the contributions Islanders make on these tables by sharing their voice and helping us improve Prince Edward Island for everyone. Your participation and engagement really make a difference.” - Premier Dennis King

With over 70 government agencies, boards and commissions, Island residents are encouraged to submit their application to one of many upcoming vacancies through Engage PEI.

Backgrounder

Here are the seven people appointed or reappointed to four agencies, boards and commissions in February 2022.

Council of the College of Massage Therapists of Prince Edward Island Jeremy Coffin, Charlottetown (reappointment)

Council of the Prince Edward Island College of Pharmacy Eileen Conway-Martin, O’Leary (reappointment) Derrick Hoare, New London

Criminal Code of Canada Prince Edward Island Review Board Dr. Derek Pallandi Dr. Lisa Ramshaw

Seniors’ Secretariat Devon Broome, Charlottetown (reappointment) Peter Holman, Summerside (reappointment)