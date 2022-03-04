Division of Water Infrastructure to Hold Second Virtual Stakeholder Listening Session on ARPA Stormwater Funding Program on Thursday, March 10

Raleigh

Mar 4, 2022

The Division of Water Infrastructure will hold the second of two listening sessions on Thursday, March 10 to hear initial stakeholder input on the potential uses for the $82 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Stormwater Funding. The session will be held via WebEx and members of the public are invited to participate online or by phone.

The Division will administer the ARPA stormwater funds and, with the State Water Infrastructure Authority, develop a priority rating system specific to stormwater projects, based on federal and statutory requirements and input from stakeholders.

During the listening session, Division employees will explain eligibility for the projects according to S.L. 2021-180. The State Water Infrastructure Authority’s Stormwater Committee will meet on March 18. This listening session is the second opportunity to provide input for the committee to consider as the priority rating system is developed.

Who: Division of Water Infrastructure

What: 2nd ARPA Stormwater Funding Stakeholder Listening Session

When: Thurs., March 10, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Where: Virtual (WebEx)

To attend the virtual listening session on WebEx:

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m24446ca207684fd398b1e94b9ed4ab4e

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2426 241 8387

Stakeholders may also submit suggestions via email by March 16 to dwi.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov (subject line: DWI ARPA Stormwater).

Development of the priority rating system is anticipated to take place through July 2022. The Division will seek approval of the priority rating system from the State Water Infrastructure Authority by July 2022.

The Division anticipates accepting applications for stormwater funding starting with its Fall 2022 funding round, with applications due Sept. 30, 2022 and awards determined as early as Feb. 2023. Remaining ARPA funds will be awarded in future funding rounds.