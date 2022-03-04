Minister Young meets with outgoing Venezuelan Ambassador

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 4 - Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, The Honourable Stuart R. Young, MP received a farewell courtesy call from His Excellency, Carlos Amador Perez Silva, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, International Waterfront Complex Head-Office, today, Wednesday 2nd March 2022.

His Excellency Carlos Amador Perez Silva has been the ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago since March 2019 and he wished to convey his respects to the Energy Minister before he moved on to his new post. Minister Young and the Ambassador had worked on a number of initiatives during his tour of duty in Trinidad and Tobago.

Minister Young thanked the outgoing ambassador for his services and cooperation and extended best wishes on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.